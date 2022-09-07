Gambian-American athlete Wurrie speaks on decision to run for Gambia

By Landing Ceesay

US-based Gambian athlete Wurrie Njadoe has revealed why she chose to represent Gambia over the United States of America in international meetings.

She told Kerr Fatou in an exclusive interview that since the commencement of her athletic career, she had always wanted to represent the Gambia someday.

“From a young age, ever since I started athletics, I wanted to represent my country one day. Of course, being in the US provided me with so many opportunities, and I am able to accomplish a lot of things because of the facilities I am privileged to access. But at the end of the day, I was born in The Gambia and I consider myself as a resource of The Gambia. So, it is very important for me to come back to bring that inspiration to those little girls in my country,” she said.

Wurrie further said athletes like Gina Bass and Ebrima Camara have made the impossible possible and inspired people like herself to come back to represent their country.

Born on 14th August 1997, Wurrie Njadoe, moved to the United States of America at the age of 9 from Sibito village in Kiang, Lower River Region.

The 25-year-old decided to represent The Gambia, the country of her birth in July and August this year at the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games in England and Turkey respectively. She teamed up with her compatriots to win gold in the 4x 100 relay at the Islamic Games and reached the 200m semifinal in Birmingham .