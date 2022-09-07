GAMBIA GETS MALI IN SEMIS AT WAFU

The Young Scorpions finished second in their group after losing 1-0 to Senegal last night, but the result is enough to secure a semifinal place.

Senegal finished top of the group while The Gambia and Guinea were tied at seven points each after the latter won 4-3 against Liberia at the same time. However, Coach Abdoulie Bojang’s team finished with a better goal difference to take the second semifinal place in the group.

The defending champions Gambia will now play Mali for a place in Sunday’s final while Senegal entertains the hosts Mauritania. Only the two finalists will qualify for the 2023 U-20 Cup of Nations to take place in Cairo, Egypt.