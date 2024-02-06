Policeman denies drugging, beating alleged PIU shooter

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Ebou Sowe, the police officer who took the statements of Ousainou Bojang, the suspected shooter of three PIU officers has told the high court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh that the suspect was never beaten and drugged by officers of the Anti-Crime Unit before obtaining his statements.

Ebou Sowe made this denial yesterday while giving testimony in the mini-trial to determine allegations by Bojang that his statements were not obtained through due process.

- Advertisement -

The witness said he first got in contact with the suspect the day he was arrested.

The witness further said the suspect never complained of ill health and was of sound mind before obtaining his statements.

The witness explained that before his statements were obtained, cautionary wordings were administered to him in the presence of an independent witness, Alieu Cham.

- Advertisement -

The witness told the court that before obtaining the cautionary statements, he engaged the accused on 13th, 14th, 15th and 23rd September, 2023 and then obtained his voluntary statements.

While the court continued to receive evidence concerning the voluntariness of the voluntary statements obtained from the DPP, AM Yusuf applied to tender some voluntary statements of the accused and they were admitted into evidence and marked as voir dire exhibits without any objection from the defence.

Cross-examination of the witness continues today.