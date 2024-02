- Advertisement -

The Gambia U-20 coach Abdoulie Bojang has called up a provisional squad of 30 players to start training at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum from today Monday.

The Young Scorpions are preparing for the All-Africa Games next month in Accra, Ghana.

The Gambia will play against Benin on 9 March, Ghana on 12 and March Congo on 16 March.