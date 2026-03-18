Port clearing agents threaten strike over ECTN charges

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By Arret Jatta

Clearance agents operating at the Banjul Port have announced plans to embark on a strike, citing concerns over what they describe as unjustified and inconsistent charges linked to the Electronic Cargo Tracking Note (ECTN) system.

The agents, who gathered at the port on Tuesday, said the move follows years of engagement with authorities over the controversial tracking payment, which they insist is unnecessary and burdensome to businesses and consumers.

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Lamin Basirou Bojang, a clearance agent with nearly two decades of experience, explained that their role is to facilitate the smooth movement of cargo in and out of the country.

He noted that the ECTN payment was first introduced about five years ago through a directive from the Ministry of Trade but was later withdrawn after concerns were raised about its legitimacy.

“Recently, the same charge resurfaced. We engaged the authorities again and made it clear that this payment is not genuine and should not be implemented,” he said.

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Bojang argued that the justification for the fee — cargo tracking — is already adequately handled by existing systems. According to him, both the Gambia Revenue Authority and shipping lines have the capacity to track cargo in real time, making the additional charge redundant.

He warned that the cost would ultimately be passed on to ordinary Gambians. “This is not about us alone. It is the consumers who will suffer. We have a responsibility to protect them,” he said.

The agent also pointed to inconsistencies in the tariff structure, noting that charges have changed without clear explanation. While earlier rates stood at US$210 for a 40-foot container and US$105 for a 20-foot container, the revised fees now differ, with additional charges introduced for vehicles and bulk cargo.

“We want them to justify the service they are delivering to the Gambian people,” he added.

Kebba Bojang, chairman of the disciplinary and enforcement committee of the Association of Forwarding & Clearing Agents in Gambia, echoed similar concerns. He revealed that agents had rejected the ECTN proposal during discussions with the Ministry of Trade.

He compared the situation with neighbouring Senegal, where clearing a container costs significantly less.

“In Senegal, it is less than D15,000, but here it exceeds D40,000. This is why business is declining at our port,” he said.

According to him, the rising costs have made the port less competitive, leading to a loss of regional business. He warned that unless the issue is addressed, the planned strike could disrupt port operations and further impact trade in the country.