IGP says Gambia registered 54 rape cases in 2025

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By Olimatou Coker

The Inspector General of Police Seedy Touray has revealed that rape cases reported to the police have increased from 46 in 2024 to 54 in 2025.

IGP Touray made the disclosure during the force’s first quarterly media briefing, held at Police Headquarters in Banjul yesterday.

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“Murder cases dropped from 29 cases in 2024 to 25 cases in 2025, marking a rare decline in violent killings. However, the relief is tempered by troubling increases in other categories: Rape cases climbed from 46 in 2024 to 54 in 2025. Arson incidents surged dramatically from three to 24 cases and robbery reports rose slightly from 60 to 63 cases,” he reported.

He said burglary cases reduced from 38 in 2024 to 34 in 2025 which shows a reduction of burglary cases in 2025.

“Armed with this data, we will enhance targeted visibility patrols, crime prevention campaigns and strategic deployment of police officers to crime prone areas to deter criminals,” he explained.

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The police chief appealed to all Gambians to continue supporting The Gambia Police Force in their quest to make The Gambia safe for all irrespective of race, gender, social status, creed, or political affiliation.

”I reaffirm my administration’s commitment to The Gambia Police Force’s mission statement which reads: “To provide an excellent service, protecting and serving the people of The Gambia,” he concluded.