Another visitor ‘caught attempting to smuggle’ drugs into Mile 2 Prison

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By Olimatou Coker

About two weeks after prison officers arrested Amadou Tijan Sowe for attempting to smuggle kush into Mile 2 Central Prison, a woman, identified as Bintou Jallow, has been nabbed accused of attempting to smuggle cannabis, cannabis resin and tablets of Clonazepam inside the state central prison.

Bintou is 26-year-old housewife from Bundung.

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Prison officials said Bintou visited the prison to deliver food to a remanded prisoner and during routine security check by the officers, a plastic bag containing suspected cannabis and pills were discovered hidden inside a bowl. The items were identified as contraband during the inspection.

A statement issued by the Gambia Prison Services explained: “Miss Jallow was immediately detained and later handed over to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG), for further investigation. She is expected to face charges in line with the country’s drug control laws.”

Prison authorities and the anti-narcotics agency reaffirmed their commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring safety and order in all correctional facilities nationwide. They warned that any attempt to smuggle prohibited items into prisons is a serious offence and will be dealt with according to the law.

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They pleaded for public support for the law enforcement agencies in the fight against illegal drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

DLEAG Spokesman Sanyang said Bintou Jallow is in their custody undergoing further investigation.