World Bank appoints new division director for Gambia, 4 others

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Press release – Washington — The World Bank announced yesterday Djibrilla Issa as its new division director for The Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, Cabo Verde and Guinea-Bissau.

In this role, Mr Issa will oversee the World Bank Group’s engagement across the five countries, working closely with governments, development partners, and key stakeholders to support priority initiatives. Central to this agenda is fostering an enabling environment for private sector-led job creation, with targeted investments in infrastructure, agribusiness, digital connectivity, and human capital to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

“I am honored to take on this new responsibility and to deepen the World Bank Group’s partnership with the countries I will be serving,” said Djibrilla Issa, Division Director for Senegal, Mauritania, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, and The Gambia. “I look forward to working closely with national authorities and partners to help deliver impactful solutions that respond to people’s needs through economic transformation, economic and social inclusion across the region.”

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A Nigerien, Mr Issa joined the World Bank in 2001 as a financial sector specialist. Over more than two decades, he has held a range of senior positions across regions, gaining extensive operational and leadership experience.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Issa served as practice manager for finance, competitiveness and investment for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, where he led policy dialogue and operational support on inclusive growth, economic transformation, and resilience in complex and diverse country contexts.

Before joining the World Bank, Mr Issa held senior roles in banking supervision and regulation at the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) and worked in research and academia on trade and regional integration

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Mr Issa will be based in Dakar, Senegal, from where he will lead the World Bank’s strategic engagement and country programs across a five-country portfolio nearing US$6 billion.