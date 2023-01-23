PPP going solo in local gov’t elections

By Lamin Cham

The People’s Progressive Party, one of the parties in the President Barrow-led grand coalition, is to contest the local government elections on its own.

The move is a significant break from the established modus operandi of the NPP led coalition which in the past has backed key members of the coalition to contest in selected places.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last National Assembly election, the coalition backed a PPP candidate in Banjul who eventually lost.

However last week, the NPP released a list of wards and regions it will contest as well as those of its allies NRP and APRC. The list did not include or mention PPP.

Yesterday the PPP issued a statement announcing it is sponsoring candidates for the elections.

The statement read: “All interested applicants can collect application forms from the regional offices, chairmen or the national administrative secretary and his deputy. All application forms must be filled and submitted on or before February 7th, 2023. Applicants must have a valid PPP membership card and must meet all other IEC requirements.”