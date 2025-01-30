PPP IN DISARRAY

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Peoples Progressive Party PPP, has been rocked with an internal row with two sides claiming to be the legitimate executive committee of the party which took Gambia to independence under first president Sir Dawda Jawara.

The row came after a statement supposedly from the party’s internal judicial body announcing that the election of Madikay Faal as president alongside other members of his team have been annulled allegedly because they violated the party’s constitution. The statement went on to declare that Kebba Jallow, the former leader who was defeated at the elective congress, and his team, are the legally recognised elected officials. The statement said this decision came after a review of a petition filed by Mr Jallow and team on the alleged constitutional violation by Faal and team.

The internal body announced that Kebba Jallow retains his position as secretary general and party leader, Uthman AN Jeng as deputy secretary general, Ousainou MI Jallow as national president, and Maimuna Sawaneh as deputy national treasurer. It also said Ousman Madikay Faal, Alpha Ousman Jallow, Sohna Amie Badjan Mboob, Mbemba Nanko, Amadou Bah, Dawda K Jarju, and Karafa Sambou had violated party rules by failing to sign the required electoral undertaking documents and their election no longer stands. In a swift response, Madika Faal’s side called the move a coup.

“The Kebba Jallow Electoral Commission is attempting to stage a coup. We, the members of the PPP dismissed Mr. Jallow and elected Ousman Madikay Faal in his place. Since then, Mr Jallow has refused to relinquish his position, seemingly determined to undermine the will of the people,”a statement from Faal’s side said.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral Commission IEC spokesman Pa Makan Khan was quoted by Kerr Fatou as saying that they recognise only executive committees elected at party congresses.

The PPP have been rocked with internal rows since its revival in 2018 with former vice president Bakary Dabo and Banjul South NAM Touma Njie breaking away from the party at different times claiming irregularities of elections at congresses.