Two evils that can destroy a nation

There are two evils that should never marry as each of them has the potential to destroy a whole nation on its own. When they marry, then the disaster is unimaginable. These are corruption and illicit drugs. When a society is beset by the coming together of these two, it is almost impossible to save it.

For some time now corruption, or the perception of corruption, has beset The Gambia and it has been wreaking havoc on the society. Recently however, the evil seems to have multiplied manifold when it was revealed that some of the drugs that enter the country and intercepted, end up disappearing back into society due to the corrupt actions of some officials.

The problem is compounded by the fact that some members of the judiciary, who are the guardians of the law, seem to be involved in these illegal activities. This paper reported in its yesterday’s issue that some judicial officials were arraigned before a court of law accused on many counts of illegal activities involving drugs.

To say that this state of affairs is worrying is an understatement. If the fight against drugs should be spearheaded by the courts and the officials in those courts end up being perpetrators of crimes involving drugs then that spells some kind of doom for any reformation.

Furthermore, to fight against corruption, one has to resort to prosecutions in the courts. If those courts end up being mired in corruption themselves how on earth would they help in stemming the tide of corruption in the country. Who will be the watchdog if the courts also begin to exhibit some form of corruption?

All these challenges, it seems, emanate from the biting economic conditions of the country. The cost of living is extremely high and the earning power of citizens seems to be dwindling. With the destitution that results from such hardships, it becomes very difficult to remain honest and faithful. Thus, corruption is seen in places where it was least expected.

The solution to all these problems has to begin, but not end, in working out ways to improve the economic condition in the country. This is the unenviable task of the government.