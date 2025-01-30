Ecowas is like a family. You can always come back

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

On Wednesday, 29th January 2025, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger effectively withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS. Even though this has always felt inevitable for the past months, it is still a sad day for all of us in West Africa to see the withdrawal come into effect.

Ecowas is not perfect, but its unity and harmony have been an envy on the continent since its inception in May 1975. It is like a family, and, as typical in families, when a member leaves, everyone feels it. We all feel this too.

But one thing is certain, Ecowas did not and will not abandon these countries as all of them—together and individually—contributed to the growth of this remarkable family. And we will all be here for both the political leadership and citizens of these countries.

That is why I was glad to read a touching statement from Ecowas today about the withdrawal. Instead of sanctions and confrontations, instead of punishments and harsh treatments, instead of threats and ultimatums, Ecowas decided to be like it has been in the family: offer a way back. That is divine leadership!

In its press release, Ecowas maintained that it will continue to RECOGNISE the identification documents of citizens from these countries; treat their goods and services in accordance with the Ecowas Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS); allow their citizens to continue to enjoy the right of visa-free movement, residence and establishment in accordance with the Ecowas protocols until further notice.

Let’s face it, these withdrawals were unilateral decisions taken by the respective military leaderships. A simple referendum on it would have resulted in a different outcome. Cognizant of these prevailing circumstances, Ecowas opting to continue recognising the citizens is commendable. And it shows that despite their abrupt departures, these countries can always come back like it is in families. We are a family after all!

Commemorating the birthday of Edward Francis Small

Dear Editor,

Yesterday was the 134th birthday of Edward Francis Small. Described as the ‘Watchdog of the Gambia’ and the ‘Father of Gambian Independence’ EF Small was born on 29 January 1891 and died in 1958 in Banjul.

EF Small was a Gambian who stood up against British colonial tyranny against Gambians. He spent his entire life fighting for the right to inclusion and representation of Gambians in the decision-making institutions and processes of the country. His clarion call was ‘no taxation without representation’.

He was a human rights activist who defended the rights of citizens as human beings. He was a trade unionist who organised and defended the rights and welfare of workers. He was a journalist who reported on the situation in the Gambia and beyond to expose injustices and hold those responsible accountable. He was an anti-colonialist and pro-democracy advocate who spearheaded the creation of the first regional movement in Africa, the National Congress of British West Africa to advocate for the end of colonialism.

He led several strikes or protests as well as wrote several petitions to the colonial regime to demand justice and accountability. Indeed, he spearheaded the creation of several unions for farmers and workers, as well as institutions, organisations and groups in the Gambia for the protection of the rights of citizens.

As an organisation, we derive inspiration and motivation from the life, work and legacy of EF Small. Our organisation is named after him precisely to serve as guidance, a milestone and a source of pride and encouragement to continue the work of liberation, human rights, democracy and good governance in the Gambia and beyond.

In commemoration of his life, we hosted a special Twitter space last evening.

For this conversation, the erudite author Nana Grey-Johnson delivered the keynote address. He spoke about the history, role, impact and significance EF Small in the present socioeconomic and political context and future of the Gambia.

We also have the celebrated historian Hassoum Ceesay, the Director of the National Council for Arts and Culture share with us his perspectives on the life of EF Small.

We will have other speakers including journalists, activists, farmers and trade unionists who shared their thoughts about EF Small.

The conversation was centered on the work and legacy of the Gambia’s foremost and pioneer human rights defender, pro-democracy advocate, brave freedom fighter, fearless trade unionist, and courageous journalist.

Madi Jobarteh

Boraba