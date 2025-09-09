President Barrow decorated with Guinea Bissau’s highest medal

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

On the first day of his official visit to Guinea Bissau yesterday, President Adama Barrow was greeted with a pleasant surprise.

He was conferred with the Amilcar Cabral Medal in recognition of his significant role in strengthening The Gambia-Guinea Bissau bilateral relations. The prestigious medal is named after the founder of Guinea Bissau, a great African liberation fighter.

Bestowing the insignia on President Barrow, his host, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, highlighted the strong bond and common history of both countries, transcending colonial boundaries.

Returning the pleasantries, President Barrow acknowledged the gesture, saying that the award is a powerful symbol of the enduring spirit of freedom, Pan-Africanism, and revolutionary sacrifice that Amílcar Cabral embodied.

The Gambian leader instantly proclaimed that the award is dedicated to the people of The Gambia, “who remain committed to the ideals of unity and friendship of the people of Bissau.”

Additionally, the Mayor of Bissau José Medina Lobato, presented Barrow with the key to his city.

The president then proceeded to Amira Fortress for the laying of a floral tribute at the tomb of the late Amílcar Cabral and General João Bernardo Vieira. The president is also expected to hold a meeting with the Gambian community in Guinea Bissau.