President Barrow inspects Port of Banjul, highlights key infrastructure improvements

- Advertisement -

Press release – Banjul – On Monday, 9 December, President Adama Barrow paid a site visit to the Port of Banjul to review ongoing infrastructure improvements and to observe strategic redevelopment efforts aimed at expanding port capacity and operational efficiency. Present were the Chief of Staff; Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure Ebrima Sillah; GPA Managing Director Ousman Jobarteh; Albayrak Deputy General Manager Salih Levent Kaçar; and Albayrak Port Investments Coordinator Mustafa Levent Adalı accompanied by high-level delegates.

President Barrow toured several key areas during the visit, including the Hagan Street Old Half Die site, and newly-rehabilitated container berth yard in Banjul Port premises. The inspection underscored the government’s commitment to modernizing the port as a central hub for trade and economic growth in the region.

Port upgrades and expansion

- Advertisement -

President Barrow was briefed on significant infrastructure upgrades currently underway to boost the port’s efficiency and capacity. The discussions centered on improving cargo handling systems, enhancing safety measures, and implementing advanced logistics technologies to streamline operations.

The president commended the progress made in these areas, acknowledging the port’s vital role in facilitating trade and driving national development.

Redevelopment of the Old Half Die area

- Advertisement -

A key highlight of the visit was the inspection of the Old Half Die area, where properties have been strategically demolished within ten days by Albayrak Company to create 15.000 m2 of additional space for the port. President Barrow observed the cleared site and emphasised its importance in optimising logistics and accommodating growing trade demands.

“The redevelopment of this area is a crucial step in ensuring the Port of Banjul remains competitive and efficient,” President Barrow remarked.

Presidential address

In his remarks, President Barrow reiterated the significance of the Port of Banjul as The Gambia’s gateway to international trade. He praised the ongoing efforts to modernise the port and increase its operational capacity, stressing the need for continued collaboration among stakeholders to achieve sustainable growth.

“The Port of Banjul is a cornerstone of our economic development,” President Barrow stated. “The improvements we are witnessing today are essential for positioning Banjul as a leading trade hub in the region.”

Conclusion

President Barrow’s visit underscored the tangible and fast-track progress being made in modernizing the Port of Banjul and optimising its operational space. The strategic redevelopment of the Old Half Die area represents a significant milestone in the port’s expansion efforts, reaffirming the government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and fostering regional trade competitiveness.

The tour showcased a shared vision for a modern, efficient port that will serve as a key driver of economic growth, benefiting both The Gambian nation and its regional partners. Albayrak’s envisaged rehabilitation measures in the Banjul Port will result in lower demurrage costs to lead to lower prices of the products on the market shelves, which will be enjoyed by the whole Gambian nation