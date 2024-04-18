President Barrow takes hands-on approach in ferry incident

- Advertisement -

By Zainab Jobarteh

16th April, 2024—In a demonstration of leadership and commitment to the welfare of citizens, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, paid a surprise visit to engineers working on the recently stranded ferry to assess the progress firsthand.

The incident, which left passengers stranded in the river, sparked widespread concern among Gambians.

- Advertisement -

Accompanied by government officials and technical experts, President Barrow arrived at the site to observe the ongoing efforts being made to rectify the situation. He engaged with the engineers and staff of The Gambia Ports Authority, expressing his concern for the safety of Gambians and the importance of quickly resolving the matter.

During the visit, President Barrow reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of essential transportation services, emphasizing the need for accountability and efficiency in public service delivery.

President Barrow highlighted government’s dedication to prioritizing the welfare of all citizens, promising decisive action to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

- Advertisement -

The visit not only showcased the President’s hands-on approach to governance, but also reassured Gambians of his unrelenting commitment to their well-being.

As efforts continue to restore normalcy to ferry operations, he urged citizens to unite while they work on overcoming the challenges.