President Barrow’s major mistake!

- Advertisement -

By Sulayman Jeng UK!

It is underestimating social media and the diaspora. Social media has become a potent tool for public discourse, information sharing, and political engagement in this digital age. Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter have revolutionised how politicians interact with the public, create stories, and rally followers. Ignoring one of the most significant and dynamic trends in modern government would be to undervalue the role of social media in politics. This omission is dangerous and might significantly impact institutions, political players, and society as a whole. The conventional information ecology has undergone a significant transformation due to social media. Within minutes, anyone with a smartphone may broadcast their comments to a worldwide audience, possibly influencing opinions and forming conversations.

President Barrow and some of his empty-barrel supporters risk being outwitted by more tech-savvy opponents by underestimating this change. Influencer-driven outreach, trending hashtags, and viral content outperform traditional campaign tactics. As a result, there is a decreased capacity to establish an agenda, draw in the public, or effectively address new problems. The unrestricted spread of misinformation is a primary consequence of ignoring social media’s potential. A politician creates a void on social media that an opponent can fill if they don’t participate actively and credibly. This can potentially diminish their reputation, influence election results, and undermine trust in their leadership. A clear illustration is the rejection of the 2024 draft constitution. Furthermore, it might be challenging for President Barrow and his government to correct misinformation because it frequently spreads online faster than conventional rebuttals.

The ability of social media platforms to support grassroots mobilisation is exceptional. Online narratives, viral videos, and hashtag campaigns have shown that they can mobilise support for candidates and causes, often in a matter of hours. A crucial tool for motivating supporters, finding volunteers, and generating money is lost when this facet of internet politics is disregarded or underestimated. Social media’s ability to link people led to movements like the Arab Spring, Black Lives Matter, and #MeToo, demonstrating how virtual communities can inspire tangible action. If President Barrow doesn’t use these technologies, he risks becoming irrelevant in the 2026 presidential election as his opponents form dynamic, tech-savvy alliances.

Social media offers an unmatched window into the attitudes and worries of the general public. Politicians and parties can watch debates, follow popular subjects, and get prompt input on proposed policies or campaign themes. This information is crucial for responding to constituent needs and customising messaging. President Barrow risks losing touch with the public if he doesn’t have a strong social media presence, failing to notice new trends or early indicators of discontent. Such tone deafness can have electoral repercussions in a political climate that is changing quickly. Social media is the most popular way for young voters to get news and engage in politics. Many people rely on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok as their main information and interaction sources. Underestimating this change puts political players in danger of alienating sizable portions of the electorate, particularly younger voters who might think traditional outreach techniques are archaic or outdated. Inaction can lead to dwindling support, lower voter turnout, and lost chances to develop the next generation of political leaders. Potential supporters frequently contact a candidate or party through their social media presence. Building trust, elucidating policy ideas, and humanising candidates are all possible through consistent, genuine, and deliberate involvement.

I am a voice, not an echo.