Friday, July 17, 2020
Presidential election slated for December 4 next year

Polling station
By Lamin Cham

The Independent Electoral Commission has announced that presidential election will be held in The Gambia on 4 December 2021.
Election House announced this in a loaded calendar of electoral activities spanning up to 2023 released yesterday.
The IEC said the elections would be held under the present laws and others if there are any changes.

The list begins with a general registration of voters to start from14th January to 26th February, 2021. The provisional list of voters would be displayed for public scrutiny from the 15th -24th March, and any objections and appeals must be filed from the 15th – 28th March, 2021.
The Revising Courts will then sit on those appeals and objections from the 5th April – 3rd June, 2021.

For the first time in the history of the country, Gambians living outside will register as voters. That exercise will start from 1st – 31st July, 2021.
Another key important activity on the calendar is constitutional referendum which will be held on the 5th June, 2021.

According to the IEC, nominations for the presidential election will be held from the 30th October – 5th November, 2021, public scrutiny on the 6th November while the last day for withdrawal of any candidature shall be on the 26th November, 2021.
The campaign for the presidential election will start from the 9th November to the 2nd December, two days before the election on the 4th December.

