Prosecution seeks bench warrant against anti-Pura protesters

By Olimatou Coker

According to a police statement yesterday, prosecutors in the IGP vs 23 protesters charged with unlawful assembly, have applied for a bench warrant against the accused persons due to their alleged non-appearance at the court. However the court granted a final opportunity for the accused persons to make an appearance and ruled that, should they fail to attend the next sitting, the application for a warrant may be considered.

The case is relating to charges in connection with an alleged unlawful protest over the high cost of mobile data currently before the Kanifing magistrates’ court, It was on Tuesday, adjourned to February 11 following the absence of the accused persons and their counsel.