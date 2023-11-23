PURA to sensitize 20 rural communities on scams

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The chairman of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority board, Alieu Ngum, has said PURA is set to sensitize 20 communities in rural Gambia on scams.

The authority has marked its 10 years of public outreach engagements with a theme: “Scams and its effects on consumers” for this year.

- Advertisement -

As the chairman commended his team for their commitment to raising awareness and empowering people, he as well reminded the broader impacts of their work in combating issues of scams, especially in vulnerable rural communities in Gambia.

“Unscrupulous individuals exploit the vulnerable through telephone calls and other uncalled for solicitation activities leading to the act of scamming. It is imperative that we, as a stakeholder, remain cautiously proactive and vigilant in the discharge of our collective responsibilities. These malicious social menaces not only jeopardize the trust within our communities but also pose a significant threat to the essence of the progress we aim to achieve as a regulatory body. We stand behind this initiative, to offer support in bringing our office closer to the people with sustainable solutions to their utilities service problems,” Chairman Ngum stated.

The deputy director general of PURA, Solo Sima, said the objective of the ‘Bantaba’ public outreach sensitization is to create awareness on the rights of consumers and the obligation of service providers in the resolution of complaints and concerns.

- Advertisement -

The 20 communities will be selected from across the country.