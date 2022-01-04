QNet staff charged with obtaining over D.5M on false pretense

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Adama Mass, a staff of QNet, has run into trouble with the law after being accused of obtaining money by false pretense. Mass is alleged to have obtained money from 15 people on the pretext of securing them QNet products which representation he knew to be false.

He now faces a single charge of obtaining money by false pretense before Principal Magistrate Isatou Dabo at the magistrates’ court in Brikama. He pleaded not guilty.

- Advertisement -

According to police prosecutor ASP Buteh Sawaneh, the accused sometime in 2021 at Farato, with intent to defraud, obtained money from the following people, Musa Ceesay D12,000.00 Wassa Keita D65,000.00, Kaddy Mass D35,000.00, Kaddijatou Kanteh D80,000.00, Fatou Badjie D20,000.00, Nyima A. Jatta D21,700.00, Kaddijatou Tunkara D70,000.00, Karim Dibba D19,000.00, Mariama Badjie 15,000.00, Amie Sanneh 53,000.00, Fatoumata Saidykhan D3,000.00, Aunty D40,000.00, Musa Badjie D144,400.00, Omar Kanteh D7,800.00 and Abdoulie K Sawo D10,000.00, totaling D595,900.00 under the pretext of securing them QNet products.

The accused was however bailed in the sum of D750,000 after prosecuting officer ASP Sawaneh made no objection to the bail application. Magistrate Dabo also declared that the bail application should be supported by three Gambian sureties, all of whom should swear to the affidavit of means to the registrar of the court.