25.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, January 7, 2022
type here...
News

UK THREATENS GAMBIA WITH VISA SANCTIONS

2115
- Advertisement -

By Alagie Manneh

The UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has vowed to impose visa sanctions on The Gambia and some other countries for refusing to take back what she called ‘criminals and asylum seekers from the UK.

According to her, the measures are being considered due to a lack of ‘cooperation’ on deportations by those countries who are ‘abusing our hospitality.

- Advertisement -

The Home Secretary specifically pointed out The Gambia, warning that the country will be first for the stricter measures as they “ignored” calls for cooperation.

“[They] only took four criminals [back last year],” Ms. Patel said.

Speaking to The Sun last Sunday, she added: “Some countries do not cooperate on returns and so we will impose visa penalties on countries who refuse to take criminals back. We rightly take back British citizens who commit crimes abroad and other countries do the same.”

- Advertisement -

Official figures show that at the end of June there were 10,882 foreign national offenders who had been released from jail but not deported.

All are subject to deportation because they were handed prison sentences of at least 12 months, The Sun reports.

Under new reforms in the Nationality and Borders Bill, Ms. Pratel will be able to suspend visas entirely, impose a £190 surcharge on applications to come to the UK, or increase visa processing times – and aims to encourage other countries to cooperate with the UK government.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleQNet staff charged with obtaining over D.5M on false pretense
Next articleLetters: The Peter Pan syndrome
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

GACH SUES GAM-PETROLEUM BOSS, STAFF FOR ‘FRAUD’

By Omar Bah GACH Global Trading Company Limited has taken legal actions against one of its staff, Khadijatou Kebbeh and Saihou Drammeh, the managing director...

‘Gambia doesn’t deserve Britain visa sanctions’

Barrow sends off Scorpions to maiden Afcon

Looking back and sharing some thoughts

Adama Barrow victory at Supreme Court is opportunistic

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions