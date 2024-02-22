Re: Khadijatou Kebbeh did not pay Jawara D32M

- Advertisement -

It has been brought to our notice that contrary to what was reported in our Friday, 16th February 2024 headline article ‘SAIHOU, KHADIJATOU PAY JAWARA D32M’, that in fact although the D32M was paid to Jawara but it was NOT paid by Khadijatou Kebbeh and that at no time did her legal representative Khadijatou Jallow inferred that Ms Kebbeh indeed made the payment.

The devil’s error is regretted for this misreporting and The Standard apologises to Ms Kebbeh and Counsel Jallow for any inconvenience that might have ensued from the aforementioned publication.