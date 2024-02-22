Fire ravages compound in Bakau

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker & Fatou Bojang

A fire outbreak in Bakau Newtown on Tuesday razed a compound leaving the occupants to brood over the remains of what was once a fully furnished house with expensive furniture and other household materials.

According to the affected families of Bajo Kunda, no lives were lost in the fire which gutted four apartments but the blaze destroyed almost all of their belongings.

Speaking to The Standard, Oumie Samateh, a victim, explained that her four-year-old accidentally caused the fire when she played with a match stick she lit and dropped on the mattress in the sitting room.

She said the fire gutted majority of the materials in the house, including clothes and furniture.

“It is a very sad moment for me and the other families but I would appreciate any support that I can get from people,” she said.

Awa Camara, the landlady, said she was sleeping when the fire started.

“We are very sad about this incident. We thank God there was no life lost but there was a massive destruction because everything is burnt to ashes,” she noted.

She thanked the youths and neighbors with fire rescue service for their timely intervention, while calling on the government and others for help to resettle the families.

Saikou Bajo, an eyewitness, said he was brewing attaya when he heard one of the tenants screaming that her child set the house on fire. He said when he rushed in to help, the fire was already out of control, so he rushed to the police station for help, who called the fire service.

“Although the fire was wild, the fire service still managed to extinguish it,” he said.

Kebba Fatty, a tenant, said he was at work when his wife called to tell him about the fire. He said when he got home, he found many of his valuable stuff were burnt including some cash.

“Now that I have to start a fresh, I would appreciate anything that comes from anyone for support and also I thank Allah because He knows best,” Mr Fatty said.