ChildFund donates pharmaceuticals worth over $27,000

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

ChildFund The Gambia on Tuesday donated some pharmaceuticals and medical supplies worth over 27,000 US dollars held at the Central Medical Stores in Kotu.

These medical supplies and pharmaceuticals are part of their programs, complementing the efforts of the government in providing quality and affordable health care services to the population.

- Advertisement -

The donated pharmaceuticals and medicine supplies are to be distributed across the country.

Speaking, Musukuta Komma-Bah, ChildFund’s country director, said: “Almost two years ago, ChildFund The Gambia did consultative assessment with all social sectors in this country and the civil society organizations to try to map out what are the needs of children, their families and the communities.

“We came up with an ambitious country strategic plan whereby we tasked ourselves that whatever it is, through social services, we are going to reach 500,000 people every year in the health sector. As a developing country, we understand the challenges that the ministry faces in its efforts and intention to provide quality and efficiency of services to the population. That said, ChildFund in its efforts to complement the government oftentimes have international partners that are prepared to support whenever we request this time around in consultation with the National Pharmaceutical Services.”

- Advertisement -

Madam Komma-Bah advised the ministry to ensure that the items are all distributed to the health facilities for the people. “This is part of our income program. And we say no to any sale of the items. Even one unit of this item should not be for sale. It is all donated and those who need them, need to accept them free of charge. We will work with the Minister of Health with the National Pharmaceutical Services to support your logistics and ensure that the distribution is done in a timely manner.”

Emily Jagne, principal pharmacist at the National Pharmaceutical Services, thanked ChildFund for their generous donation, adding it is a testament to ChildFund’s commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes for the people of The Gambia. “The medicines provided would greatly benefit our healthcare system and improve the well being of our communities. We appreciate your consultation when selecting these items because it captures what we need as a country”.

Madam Jagne also assured partners that the distribution of these items will be done as soon as possible. “We’ve already decided on the distribution plan. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank ChildFund for their continued support and partnership. Your contribution is invaluable and we look forward to further collaboration to enhance healthcare services in the Gambia.”