Re: Out of control pick-up kills 3 on Brufut road

Dear Editor,

To effectively address and prevent reckless driving, a combination of measures can be implemented: Increased enforcement: Stepped-up police presence and the use of speed cameras can help deter reckless behaviour on the roads. Strict enforcement of traffic laws and penalties for offenders is essential. Educational campaigns: Initiating public awareness programmes about the dangers and consequences of reckless driving can help change attitudes and behaviours. Promoting safe driving practices through campaigns and school programs can have a long-lasting impact.

Traffic calming measures: Implementing physical measures like speed bumps, roundabouts, and narrowed lanes in accident-prone areas can help reduce speeding and control reckless driving. Technology solutions: Utilising technology such as in-car monitoring systems, breathalysers, and speed limiters can help prevent reckless driving and provide real-time feedback to drivers.

Community engagement: Encouraging community involvement through neighborhood watch programs, citizen patrols, and reporting mechanisms can help identify and address reckless driving issues locally. Driver training and licensing: Strengthening driver education programme and making licensing requirements more stringent can ensure that only competent and responsible drivers are allowed on the roads. By implementing a combination of these measures and fostering a culture of responsibility and accountability among drivers, we can work towards reducing reckless driving and creating safer road environments for everyone.

Kabir Huda

Banjul

Re: Barrow dedicates Peace Award to Gambians

Dear Editor,

A useless president is typically one who lacks vision, fails to make informed decisions, neglects the needs of his people, behaves unethically, and is unable to effectively lead his country.

A leader who is self-serving, corrupt, ignorant of the issues at hand, and who lacks the ability to inspire or unite his people can be deemed as useless. Such a president may focus on personal gain rather than the well being of the nation, be indecisive in times of crisis, or fail to address pressing issues facing their country.

Ultimately, a useless president can have damaging effects on the country’s economy, security, and overall well being. It is important for citizens to critically evaluate their leaders and hold them accountable for their actions to ensure effective governance and progress.

Kabir Huda

Banjul

Re: Minister vows foreign criminals will be dealt with

Dear Editor,

This man is seriously mediocre. He doesn’t even know what the president can do and what he cannot do.

Mr President, please be careful of such mediocre people like Hamat Bah. He will tarnish your reputation and drag you through the mud. This country is a country of laws and we have a legal system.

The last time I checked, Barrow has no power “to deal with” anybody. Please Mr President, don’t pay attention to such misleading statements from sycophants like Hamat Bah.

Ousman Samateh

Tamale, Ghana