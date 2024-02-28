GAMBIA TO COMPETE IN 8 DISCIPLINES AT AFRICAN GAMES

- Advertisement -

The Gambia will send almost one hundred participants in 8 different sports in next month’s African Games in Ghana.

The eight groups from Team Gambia are the national -U20 football team, volleyball, beach volleyball, Taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, judo and swimming.

Arthur Gomez, the secretary general of the Gambia Athletics Association is the manager of Team Gambia while Lamin Jawla the acting Executive Secretary of the National Sports Council is the chef de mission.

Mr Jackson said the final list of all players and athletes and officials will be released hopefully today Wednesday.

On the issue of departure date, Mr Jackson said the Ministry of Sports is very busy working on that arrangement and that will soon be finalised. The 13th African Games will be held in Ghana between 8 – 23 March 2024. This is the second time in history that the games will be decentralized, as three cities in the host country will host the event. The three cities chosen for these functions are Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast.