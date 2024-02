- Advertisement -

The draw for the FA Cup men’s competition was held Monday attended by team representatives and guided the GFF Competitions Department.

The format shows that at the end of first round of the Second division the four bottom teams example 15th ,16th, 17th and 18th placed teams, will play among themselves with the two successful ones going to join the rest of the teams above.

After the playoffs, all 16 teams of Division One and 16 from Division Two will play in the Round of 32.