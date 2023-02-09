REAL DESTROYS SAMGER TO LEAD TABLE

–More misery for champions Hawks, Fortune slips

Real de Banjul completed a day of rage humiliating Samger 5-0 to lead the GFF Baluwo First Division League after six weeks. Real’s talisman Modou Lamin Demba accounted for two while Salifu Colley, Ousman Kujabi and Aboulie Ceesay scored one each.

The result, put Real in the lead at 14 points, 2 better than joint second place Fortune and Steve Biko. Fortune were surprised by Falcons who beat them 1-0 and perhaps halted their brilliant start to the new season. Bakary Touray was Falcon’s hero of the day, accounting for the lone goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Champions Hawks’ woes continue with a 1-0 loss to Wallidan and a miserable penalty loss after Wallidan Keeper saved Mass Njie’s penalty. Dawda Darboe’s goal sealed victory for the Blue camp.

Two goals from Team Rhino sank PSV Wellingara, though the early strugglers pulled one back. Buba Hydara scored the brace for Rhino in between Abdoulie Danso’s second half penalty for Wellingara.

Weeks Six – Full Results

Real 5-0- Samger

Wallidan 1-0 Hawks

Team Rhino 2-1 PSV Wellingara

Falcons 1- 0 Fortune

Banjul United 0-0 Marimoo

Gamtel 0-0 Brikama United

Steve Biko 3-0 Greater Tomorrow

GAF 1-0 Waa Banjul