Excitement builds ahead of Champions League

In the next few days, Africa’s premium club competitions, the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup will kick-off the most exciting phase of the continent’s top club competition.

For the next four months until May 2023, the Group Stages and the Knockout stages of this competition is set to thrill millions of viewers in Africa and beyond.

The interclub matches will be live across MENA, Sub-Sahara and some parts of Europe. There will be live updates on CAF’s Digital pages: (You can follow all action on @CAFCLCC on Twitter.

For those who miss out on the live action, the CAF TV (YouTube) platform will have all the match highlights from the Group Stages until the final.

In line with the resolution of the Executive Committee in July 2022, this year’s final of the CAF Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup will be contested on home and away basis.

The Champions League will kick-off on Friday, 10 February with a fixture between five-time African champions, Zamalek against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

Kick-off is at 18h00.

Last season, it was the final of the CAF Champions League between Wydad of Morocco and Al Ahly of Egypt that not only attracted record TV audiences, but also courted global attention.

This weekend, both teams won’t be in action as they have FIFA Club World Cup duties.

Caf online