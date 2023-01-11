Real starts with a bang, Fortune means business again

The title race has begun in earnest in the GFF First Division League, sponsored by Baluwo, with giants Real de Banjul recording a massive first win under European coach Vjat?eslav Zahovaiko.

They beat GAF 4-1 on Monday to send the soldiers to an early repair works. Salifu Colley and Aboilie Badeh scored twice after GAF’s Modou Lamin Fofana provoked the Whites.

Fortune FC, sensational title winners on their debut year 2020-21, have not since shown evidence that their league success that year was not a fluke.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have started the league on a high footing though. Even though it’s just the start of the season, the Petroleum Boys did fuel their machines well with new signing Alieu Barry securing victory for them at the Box Bar on Monday with a brilliant second-half strike to win 1-0 over Banjul United.

Falcons too got to a winning start coming from jail to beat Waa Banjul 1-0 with Bakary Touray accounting for the lone goal in the match.

As we went to press last night, Greater Tomorrow was playing Samger at the Box Bar, in Brikama.