WEST COAST ZONAL FINAL SUNDAY

Sanyang on a giant killing-mission against Brikama

The fairy tale of Sanyang will end or turn into a giant killing episode on Sunday in the final of the West Coast Region’s zonal championship. They are up against Brikama, hot favourite for this second title after champions Gunjur crashed out of the tourney at the semi-finals.

The stage is set for the final on Sunday at the Box Bar in Brikama where the organisers say they expect a capacity crowd.

Sanyang’s transformation into a major footballing town started last year when they reached the final, narrowly bowed it out to Gunjur. In this second final though, they have vowed to go one step further to lay claims on the coveted regional title. Standing in their way is of course the Sateba- Boys, well organised and endowed talent and fanatical support base. Brikama won the super cup of this tourney and have never looked back, banging goals match after match to reach a well-deserved final. Proceedings start at 4.30 PM on Sunday.