Reparations Commission starts paying victims

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Victims Reparations Commission has started paying out the balance of victims identified and allocated with a sum of money as compensation by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission TRRC. Shortly before wrapping up its work, the TRRC drew up a reparation model for various categories of victims. Under this model, a percentage of the sum of money allocated to each identified victim was paid with the balance passed onto government to pay.

Almost five years later, the newly constituted Victims Reparations Commission set up by an Act of Parliament to oversee the reparation of victims yesterday announced that it has commenced the payment of that balance to victims as well as registering others not covered by the TRRC for reparations. The Commission said the payments are being disbursed in phases and by year of violation, beginning with victims whose violations occurred in 1994.

“The Commission is actively contacting eligible victims and victim groups to verify information and complete the necessary steps for disbursement. Victims who have not yet completed their registration or updated their details are strongly encouraged to contact the Commission as soon as possible on 7200044, 3434688 or [email protected]. To ensure efficient processing, individuals will be required to provide: A valid identification document, Bank account or Wave details and any supporting documentation from the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), where applicable,” a statement from the Reparations Commission said.

Review of TRRC reparations model

Meanwhile among the objectives of the Reparation Commission shall be to review the reparations model of the TRRC with a view of augmenting the model to provide more money for the victims (nothing below the TRRC model). ”The focus right now is to pay up this balance. But reparation is continuous process and once more money is available, reparations would be done according to the laid down regulations or model in accordance with the TOR of the Commission,” a source familiar with the work of the commission tipped The Standard .

Meanwhile, the victims are hopeful that the proceeds of the sale of ex-president Jammeh’s house is in the USA which will go direct to the Reparations Commission for the victims would go a long way to address the issue of reparations.

Last month, victim community leaders and members expressed displeasure upon learning that more than a billion dalasis was spent from the proceeds of the sale of Jammeh’s assets by government without paying reparations from it as promised.