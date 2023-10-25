Rights group says Gambia will never return to dictatorship

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The chairperson of Strive For Gambia, a human rights group, has stated that the country will never accept another dictatorship after ousting former president Yahya Jammeh in 2017.

Isatou Saidy walked into the offices of The Standard last week reacting to President Barrow’s recent verbal attack on UDP leader Ousainu Draboe and certain media houses in the country.

Madam Saidy said high cost of living, poor salaries, youth unemployment, insecurity, all deserve more attention from the president than what he chose to address during that inaugural meeting in Jarra Soma.

“I heard President Barrow’s threats but I want tell all Gambians not to fear anything. If we fear, this country will sink. Let us continue talking because we ushered in this change and so we have the right to talk,” she said.

She added: “We will continue to defend this country and never take even one step back and we will never surrender. Power belongs to Gambians; let us stand firm and resist dictatorship.”

She called on the president to forget about the opposition and concentrate on the development of the country.