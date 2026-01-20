Rising motorcycle theft cases: a call for public safety

- Advertisement -

Frequent reports of theft cases involving suspects on motorcycles have become a growing concern for many citizens across the country. These incidents, often swift and well-coordinated, have created fear and anxiety among pedestrians, traders, and commuters.

While the police have recently made commendable arrests connected to such crimes, the persistence of these cases shows that law enforcement efforts alone are not enough to fully address the problem.

Motorcycle-related thefts are particularly worrying because of the speed and mobility motorcycles offer criminals. Suspects can easily snatch phones, bags, or money and quickly disappear into traffic or narrow streets, making pursuit difficult.

In some cases, victims are injured while resisting or during the sudden attacks. This trend not only threatens personal safety but also undermines the sense of security in public spaces.

The recent arrests by the police demonstrate commitment and professionalism, and they deserve public support.

However, crime prevention must be a shared responsibility. This is where public sensitisation on safety and security consciousness becomes crucial. Citizens need to be educated on simple but effective safety measures, such as avoiding the use of phones openly in crowded areas, being alert when approached by motorcycles, and reporting suspicious movements promptly.

Community cooperation with security agencies is also essential. Neighbourhood watch groups, market associations, and transport unions can play an important role in sharing information and promoting vigilance.

At the same time, authorities should intensify public awareness campaigns through radio, television, and community meetings to keep safety tips fresh in people’s minds.

Ultimately, reducing motorcycle-related theft requires a combined effort: proactive policing, informed and cautious citizens, and strong community engagement. A security-conscious public is the strongest partner the police can have in the fight against crime.