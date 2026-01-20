HAMAT DEMANDS RESPECT FOR PARTNERS IN NPP GRAND ALLIANCE  

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The leader of the National Reconciliation Party NRP and Minister of Local Government and Lands Hamat Bah on Sunday told his party’s rally in Sanjal that even though the NRP still remains in the ruling NPP ‘s grand alliance of partners in support of President Barrow, he would not allow his people to be disrespected by any group in the alliance. Known for his outspoken frankness, Bah said partnership in a coalition deserves mutual respect “We are collaborating and cooperating and working together as two political entities moving towards the interest of Adama Barrow to be president in 2026.Therefore, as partners, we deserve our due respect in this process. They need to respect us as the president himself has given us a lot of respect and we are very grateful to him for his commitment to our unity,” Hamat said.

He added that all the NRP is calling for is mutual respect from anybody they are dealing with.

- Advertisement -

“I would not let anybody or any movement to dehumanise my party or my people. I will defend their interest, support them and be with them, because they are with me,” he warned.

Presidential ambition

The NRP leader also told his party militants that his ambition to become president first unveiled in September 1996, remains solid, firm and unshakeable. ”I will never mortgage that to anyone, not even Adama Barrow, or anyone else,” he stressed.

“Having said that, I still remain committed and loyal to President Adama Barrow, who has demonstrated and extended great honour, respect and dignity to me,” Hamat Bah said.

- Advertisement -

But he revealed that henceforth, the NRP will do its own things as it did in 2001. “We will continue to organise this kind of rallies if possible most weekends across the country,” he added.

The Lumen village meeting was the first NRP rally since its partnership with the ruling NPP.

The meeting was attended by Mai Fatty leader of the Gambia Moral Congress and the national coordinator of NPP Grand Alliance. The regional governors of NBR and CRR attended as well as ministers Lamin Jabbi of Digital Economy and Mod K Ceesay of Trade.