Abdoulie Sanyang’s case set for judgement

By Arret Jatta

The trial of Abdoulie Sanyang,a former Gambian soldier arrested at the airport,and accused of arson and interference with judicial proceedings, has been adjourned to February 10 for judgement, following the submission of final briefs by both the state and defence counsels. His calamity followed a radio interview in which prosecutors alleged he spoke of his involvement in the alleged crimes he is being tried for.

The state, represented by Counsel Jobarteh, relied heavily on the accused person’s admissions in his personal statement (Prosecution witness, P3), a video footage (P7), and an audio recording (P9) of the video footage, which they claimed clearly establish Sanyang’s involvement in the burning down of the APRC Bureau.

“We have PW6, who was the eyewitness and the person on duty at this particular date. Omar Touray stated very clearly that this particular building was indeed burned down on this particular date by members he believed to be part of the security forces,” Jobarteh said in his brief.

Jobarteh further argued that Sanyang’s admissions in P3 and P7, including his statement that he “facilitated by contributing, or by financing, the burning down of the APRC Bureau”, were sufficient evidence of his guilt.

In contrast, the defence counsel, F Bundi, urged the court to acquit and discharge Sanyang, while adopting his final address as the accused’s final submission.

The presiding judge, Justice Jaiteh, set the date for judgment on February 10 at 10am.”