Man arrested, suspected of offloading cocaine at airport

Press release

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency, has reported that its operatives stationed at the Banjul International Airport, on Friday 16th January 2026 around 20:00 hours onwards took into custody 31 year- old Alieu Jeng, a resident of Nema Kunku.

According to a statement from the DLEAG, published on its official social media page, Jeng was arrested with (37) blocks of suspected cocaine concealed in two black suitcases and a school bag.

“The suspect, who was later identified as a staff of NIRO company, was arrested while going to the airside to offload the cargo. Upon reasonable suspicion, officers searched Jeng’s tractor and discovered two black-colored travelling bags and a school bag,” the statement from DLEAG alleged.

DLEAG said the suspect is currently in custody while further investigations into the matter continue.

‘DLEAG assures the public of its unwavering commitment to addressing the drug problem and therefore calls for continued public support, collaboration and participation in the crusade on drug abuse, and illicit drug trafficking in the country,” the agency said.

NIRO reacts

Meanwhile The Standard contacted NIRO Company for clarifications on the matter. The company’s head Sulayman Cham responded with the following statement: ”Thank you for reaching out. NIRO Company Limited has become aware through the media of the arrest of an individual in connection with an ongoing investigation by the Drug Law Enforcement Agency at Banjul International Airport. We wish to clarify that NIRO has not been officially informed by any competent authority of the involvement of the said staff in this matter, nor of any findings linking the company or its operations to the incident.

NIRO maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward any form of illegal activity.

As this is an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, security and integrity in all our operations”.