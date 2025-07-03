Road Construction

- Advertisement -

While one cannot deny the fact that the government has built and continues to build many roads in the country, one can certainly have questions regarding the quality of some of the roads in the country.

Many a time roads are constructed only for them to be completely unmotorable with in a year or two. The question is whether the companies contracted to do the work use the right material for the job or they just do a haphazard job and get paid.

While one can admit that the contractors bear some part of the blame, one cannot ignore the fact that the government which gives out the contract has a responsibility to ensure that the right company is given the job. And after that it has to be checked and monitored so that it delivers quality.

If a company is contracted to do a certain job and the work is substandard, accountability demands that investigations be conducted to be followed by prosecution if someone is found wanting. This investigation may reveal malfeasance and impropriety not only in the company but in whichever entity awarded the contract as well.

In such a situation, prosecution must happen so that those found wanting will be held responsible. That is how to deal with situations which are costing the State millions of dalasis every year. There are many roads in the country which do not meet standards and something must be done to arrest the problem.

The National Roads Authority (NRA) must wake up to these challenges and put mechanisms in place to minimise the possibility of people defrauding the State while constructing roads.

Driving on many of these roads like the Coastal Road one and some others in the country one easily sees that the work was substandard and that is why they become so easily unmotorable.