Sabally warns NPP militants undermining party will be expelled

By Amadou Jadama

National People’s Party youth president Momodou Sabally has warned young militants that anyone found undermining the party will be expelled.

He said this yesterday while presenting ten motorcycles donated by President Barrow ahead of next year’s presidential election to NPP regional youth coordinators and members of the NPP media unit.

Sabally who doubles as the president’s special adviser, said the donation is a demonstration of the president’s ardent commitment to empower supporters at the grassroots. He said a party’s foot soldiers are its key its most prized assets.

“This is why anybody who joins our party and wants to undermine it, will be expelled, as was done to others who tried earlier to destroy this party. I said this, you cannot treat cancer with Paracetamol. If you want to treat cancer, you must find a special doctor, a surgeon like President Adama Barrow… You don’t want to move forward, and yet still you don’t want others also to move on, that will never happen. It is only Allah who saved the NPP youth wing. Had President Barrow not taken decisive action, the NPP youth wing would have died since,” he added.

Sabally applauded NPP youths for the support accorded to him since he joined the party.

He exhorted the beneficiaries to take good care of the motorcycles and use them for the intended purpose.

NPP deputy spokesman Seedy Njie said the presentation was held on the heels of presentation of motorcycles by the campaign manager to regional campaign staff.

“There will be a series of motor bike presentations throughout the country and President Adama Barrow has promised the members of the National People’s Party that from the executive to ward levels throughout the country, in subsequent months, he will present motor bikes,” he said.

Speaking earlier, NPP administrative secretary, Seedy Ceesay, described the ceremony as small in size, but big in meaning, noting that it reflected the values that guide the operations of the party.

He addressed the beneficiaries: “Your energy and sacrifice are the backbone of this movement. With these motorcycles, we expect you to deliver. These motorcycles are not gifts for personal use. They are strategic tools meant to boost field work so that you can be closer to people in every corner of this nation.

“As a party, we do not merely rely on communication; we invest in it. We do not only call for youth leadership; we are strengthening the structures, systems, and human capacity that make the NPP a most dynamic party. The motorcycles are meant to improve mobility, expand outreach, and strengthen the coordination so that our party reaches more communities, inspire more young people. You must serve as true ambassadors of discipline, peace, and national development. You should redouble your dedication in telling the NPP story, correcting misinformation, and promoting our message,” he stated.

Receiving the items on behalf of the regional youth coordinators, Sanjally Darboe, Modou Saho and Yusuf Tunkara expressed their gratitude to President Barrow for the donation and vowed to push the agenda of the party.