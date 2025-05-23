Sabally warns youths not to be used by ‘greedy’ people and politicians

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Momodou Sabally, the special adviser to President Adama Barrow, has cautioned Gambian youths to resist being used by “greedy people and politicians” to rise against President Adama Barrow and his government and destabilise the peace and stability of the country.

Sabally made the call on Wednesday at his Lamin residence while receiving a delegation from Manyina in Foñi who adopted him as an honourary father.

Sabally exhorted the people of Foñi to continue to be law-abiding and nurture peace and stability, saying it is the pivot on which everything in the country turns.

“You cannot force your way to the presidency, and there is no back way to go to the State House as President Barrow always says. Don’t allow yourselves or your children to be used by greedy people and politicians to set this country on fire. I want to tell the youths to be patient and to follow the due process of the law. It’s the constitutional right of every citizen of this country to vie for the presidency, but it has to go through the ballot box, “he said.

He added: “I said this before, and I will repeat it again today that there are some people who are behind the youths and pushing them to cause chaos in the country, and these are the people whose children were not born in this country. They have American passports, and if violence erupts, they will flee the country with their children. So, do not listen to them. The youths should be patient. What President Barrow did for the youths, no president has done so far. Just yesterday Professor Gomez, the Minister of Higher Education at Ndemban Skills Centre in Foñi distributed hundreds of millions of dalasis to the youths for skills development and tourism. All these are from President Barrow’s government.”

“All these petty talks and noises in the country were caused by one young man who is an irresponsible person who does not even have a wife, and doesn’t rears even a chicken, and he wanted to rule this country by-force. I want to assure him that he will never govern this country,“ he emphatically stated.

Commenting on the seizure of Jammeh’s properties, Mr Sabally said: “Since the government seized the properties of the former president, Jammeh, I was the first to condemn it. I told the Janneh Commission that it had no right to sell Yahya Jammeh’s properties. Those who were insulting me at that time are the ones who took to the street now to protest. What were they protesting about? In fact, since they started their protest, they are using my old write-ups and the videos, and they think that I will now change mine. But I can assure them that I am still standing by my words, and I will never change nor be afraid,“ he asserted.

Other speakers at the event included Busumbala alkalo Bolong Jatta and Manyina alkalo Isatou Jarjue. The speakers from Foñi said they they will now support President Barrow.