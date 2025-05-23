NPP chieftain counters Foreign Minister Tangara

- Advertisement -

The ruling party’s deputy secretary general for the diaspora, Lamin J Jawara, has taken issue with Foreign Minister Tangara over recent remarks on diplomatic appointments.

In a write-up shared with The Standard, Jawara wrote: “While Minister Tangara’s reflections on recent incidents involving Gambian diplomats are commendable, it is equally important to approach the issue with a balanced perspective — one that fairly acknowledges the broader context, shared responsibilities, and the diversity of contributions from both political appointees and career diplomats.

“Firstly, it is worth noting that ambassadorial and certain diplomatic positions are, by their nature, political appointments in many countries, not unique to The Gambia. The key lies not in whether someone is politically appointed, but rather in the standards, expectations, and support systems that are established once they assume office. A political appointee can serve with utmost professionalism if equipped with the proper orientation, support, and performance oversight.

“Minister Tangara rightfully emphasises the need for training and composure in diplomacy, yet it is important to acknowledge that responsibility for ensuring such preparedness ultimately rests with the Foreign Ministry itself. If diplomats —regardless of how they are appointed — are sent abroad without adequate induction, oversight, or support, that shortcoming points to systemic gaps in internal processes. It is therefore not sufficient to highlight incidents after the fact without reflecting on what preventative measures could have been instituted before deployment.”

“It is important for Minister Tangara to understand that, as a diplomat himself, putting such issues in the public domain is not in accordance with diplomacy and diplomatic protocols. Additionally, the Foreign Ministry has access to a pool of well-trained individuals, including graduates from Cohorts Five and Six, who have undergone rigorous diplomatic training over a period exceeding two years. Many of these individuals remain underutilised despite being ready and able to serve with competence. This raises legitimate concerns about the selection process and the underrepresentation of trained, merit-based candidates.”

“It is also somewhat misleading to attribute diplomatic missteps solely to political appointees. There have been documented incidents involving career diplomats and non-political staff as well. Selective emphasis on political appointees risks creating an inaccurate narrative that unfairly discredits many who have served with integrity and distinction. In fact, numerous political appointees have performed exceptionally, building strong bilateral ties, facilitating development cooperation, and representing The Gambia with dignity on the global stage.

“To move forward constructively, the focus should shift from generalisations to a merit and ethics-based framework for all diplomats, regardless of their route to service. Training, vetting, accountability, and ongoing professional development must apply across the board.”

“He directly quoted someone who made mention of something in a lift. If that was said in a hall, it could have sent all of you out.” However, it is possible that, that statement was said because the person was aware of the environment, I therefore don’t think that is a valid point to bring in this argument.

“I truly believe that diplomacy has to do with attitude and loyalty, not book knowledge alone. What I will expect of a good diplomat is, a good communication skill, cultural awareness, emotional intelligence, good analytical skills, good negotiation skills, patience and resilience, discretion, integrity, adaptability, team collaboration and strategic thinking.

“While Minister Tangara’s call for higher standards in diplomacy is valid and important, a more inclusive and self-reflective approach would strengthen the message. By ensuring that all appointees, political or otherwise are held to the same standards and are provided with the tools to succeed, The Gambia can build a diplomatic corps that truly reflects the nation’s aspirations and values.”