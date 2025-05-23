Hamidou Jah ordered to produce documents in court

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The managing director of Jah Oil Company, Hamidou Jah, has been summoned by the Banjul High Court to produce original documents relating to Jah Oil Company’s business transactions with GACH Global company and Gam-Petroleum company.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh made this order in a ruling in the civil suit brought by GACH Global against Khadijatou Kebbeh and Saihou Drammeh.

GACH Global is claiming the sum of D58,961,150 as being fraudulently acquired by the two for payment of petroleum products supplied by Gam-Petroleum.

Mr Jah is expected to produce a letter from his company addressed to the board chairman of Gam-Petroleum, receipts from GACH Global Trading Company Limited in the sum of D10 million, and a letter from the board chairman of Gam-Petroleum.

Mr Jah is expected to produce these documents on 25th June when the matter comes up.

Ms Kebbeh is a former employee of Gach Global while Drammeh was the head of the state petroleum company.