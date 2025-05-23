UDP NAMS forgive FJC

- Advertisement -

A member of the parliamentary caucus of the main opposition United Democratic Party has confirmed to The Standard that its members have “forgiven” Fatoumata Jahumpa-Ceesay and have decided not to take any further action against her.

Mrs Jahumpa-Ceesay who is The Gambia’s ambassador to South Africa, a former speaker of the National Assembly and a chieftain of the former ruling APRC party made derogatory remarks in a private audio which was leaked and caused widespread consternation among the rank and file of the UDP and others.

Consequently, Ambassador Jahumpa-Ceesay issued a public apology expressing her remorse and condemning the leaking of a private conversation between two acquaintances in the public domain.

A senior member of the UDP National Assembly caucus revealed to The Standard last evening that their members met and considered a range of punitive options but decided to “let bygones be bygones” since she apologised publicly and they believed she was sincere.

“We believe she has learnt her lesson and that such a thing will not happen again,” Latrikunda parliamentarian Yaya Menteng Sanyang stated.

Reacting to the news of the reprieve reached by the UDP members of parliament, Ambassador Jahumpa-Ceesay said: “I am thankful for their understanding. Like I said, I sincerely apologised for the remarks. It was a private, confidential and casual chitchat and it should not have been put in the public domain in the first place. I know they [the NAMs] are good Muslims and mature politicians and I have a lot of friends among them.”