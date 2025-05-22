EU staged 4th edition of European Film Festival in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

The European Union Delegation to Gambia in partnership with Alliance Francaise de Banjul staged the 4th edition of the European Film Festival on Thursday with a night opening ceremony graced by EU Ambassador to Banjul, French charge d’affaires and a host of other diplomatic corps, local cinema community and film enthusiasts. This year’s festival showcases 4 powerful and entertaining films from France, Italy, Spain and Germany showcasing Europe’s diversity and creativity.

It also showcased short Gambian films “Silent Symphony” and “Nangul ” produced by Mbolo-Fandema Foundation. The screenings attracted captivating crowds throughout the festival.

Screenings began with French movie ‘Les Choristes’ a moving story that tells about the power of music and mentorship, followed by Spanish trailer ‘Celda 211’ a gripping prison drama full of tension on Friday. ‘More than Strangers’ a warm hearted German film that questions relevant topics such as migration and everyday life at work and in love hits the big screen on Saturday. While Italian film “Lo Capitano,” a modern odyssey exploring dreams of elsewhere and the realities of migration mainly in Wolof language was screened on Monday bringing an end to the weekend long celebrations.

- Advertisement -

EU ambassador to the Gambia Immaculada Roca i Cortés, gave a brief keynote speech and welcomed the guests. The ambassador said this collaborative effort between the EU, its member states in the Gambia and Gambian partners aims to promote cultural exchange, foster creativity and cinematic excellence.

“The European Union is very happy to present the 4th edition of the European Film Festival. I want to thank our partners, the embassies of France, Spain, Germany and Italy for all their support in bringing these internationally acclaimed award winning films. They are as well films that touch upon very important messages, very important values about creativity, diversity, respect, and dialogue,” Ambassador Cortes said.

The European Film Festival showcases the best of European cinema in over 100 EU delegations around the world. And since its inception in 1985 it has grown into one of the largest and most popular film festivals in the world.

- Advertisement -

According to ambassador Cortes, the films showcased this year highlighted and explored universal themes including migration, justice, moral dilemmas, resilience and compromise which resonates with European and local audiences. She stated that the festival will foster cross- cultural understanding between the EU and Gambia.

“The European Union and The Gambia have a very long relationship and that has been strengthened with the change of regime in the country. We have very wide relations. We work together on governance, human development, economic and inclusive green growth among many others. And as part of this cooperation, we also use art and culture as a way of bringing people together. I think art is an expression. It can build barriers, and culture helps very much to break them up. And through culture, we can express the same feelings in different ways, and understand the same things and actually enjoy the same things. It is a way of communication, but it’s very important,” ambassador Cortes said.

Dr. Stéphane DOVERT, the French Chargé d’affaires in The Gambia expressed gratitude to the EU, Alliance Francaise and all the partners for their contribution towards to the success of the festival which according to him aims to celebrate the art of cinema, build brings and understanding between different cultures.