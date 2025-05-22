Jizzle x 1xBet Live: A Powerful Talk about Responsible Betting and Personal Growth

- Advertisement -

On May 20, Gambian Afropop sensation Jizzle went live on Instagram for a special session in partnership with 1xBet.

The artist opened up about his journey, his views on betting, and his personal tips for staying in control — all while engaging directly with fans and giving away exclusive rewards.

The livestream, now available to watch online, was part of a larger effort to promote responsible gaming and positive habits among young audiences.

Watch the full Live on Instagram: instagram.com/reel/DJ46FgZo1to

Jizzle’s story: from football dreams to afropop stardom

Jarreh Jallow, better known as Jizzle, is one of Africa’s standout musicians. His high-energy tracks have captured hearts and inspired fans across the continent. Blending Afropop with rap, he effortlessly weaves local languages into his sound. His latest EP made waves, racking up over a million streams on Spotify.

Global betting company 1xBet, known for its dedication to social responsibility, proudly supports community-focused initiatives. Its partnership with Jizzle reflects shared values of promoting mindful gaming and positive cultural values:

“I plan to use my platform to highlight the positive aspects of sports betting and the opportunities it creates. Through social media, events, and personal interactions, I aim to educate my fans about responsible betting and the benefits of engaging with a reputable brand like 1xBet. Together, we can promote a fun and responsible betting culture,” Jizzle said of the collaboration.

Social responsibility has always been a core value for 1xBet. The brand is deeply committed to engaging with ambassadors who share their value and want to create content that encourages informed, thoughtful betting.

As a child, Jarreh Jallow played football in the yard with friends, dreaming of becoming the next Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba, or George Weah. Though he didn’t pursue a football career and dedicated his life to music, his passion for the game remains, as does his belief in the importance of playing responsibly.

“Betting to me is fun. To bet responsibly, you have to be following up games and making research, and try to understand the odds and the games you’re betting on,” said Jizzle. By the way, he uses the 1xBet app himself.

Jizzle’s livestream – a treasure trove of valuable insights

You can watch Jizzle’s live broadcast on his Instagram page, where the session is saved and available on demand.

At the start of the livestream, Jizzle highlighted the importance of careful gaming, introduced the 1xBalance program, and announced the giveaway. He shared personal stories, explained his approach to betting, and offered helpful tips for beginners.

Now a leading ambassador for the 1xBalance project, Jizzle plays an active role in promoting a culture of conscious wagering. Through both his music and his partnership with 1xBet, he’s embracing an important social mission — helping fans make smart, confident choices.

A Real Conversation with Real Rewards

The livestream included a live Q&A session, where fans submitted questions in real-time.

At the end, 10 of the most active participants were selected to receive exclusive promo codes for free bets from 1xBet.

Throughout the session, Jizzle highlighted key principles of responsible betting:

Only stake what you can afford to lose





Don’t chase losses





Keep emotions in check





Plan before you play

Change your game for the better with Jizzle and 1xBalance

This session was more than just content — it was part of a bigger mission. Together with 1xBet, Jizzle continues to support a movement toward mindful, informed, and responsible betting.

Follow Jizzle and 1xBet Gambia on social media to stay in the loop on special offers and upcoming events.

Smart betting starts with knowledge and intention. With voices like Jizzle and platforms like 1xBet, the future of responsible play is already in motion.