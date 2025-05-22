Police formally crowned champions of May Day Sports

- Advertisement -

The National Sports Council NSC on Saturday staged the annual sports banquet where participants of the May Day Sports are recognised and awarded trophies and certificates.

The event also celebrates sports legends who are inducted to the hall of fame or crowned with special medals to recognise their contributions to Gambian sports.

This year’s event took place at the Paradise Suits Hotel over a sumptuous dinner presided over by Sports Minister Bakary Badjie who thanked all participants of the May Day Sports, He announced that the next May Sports will be held at the Independence Stadium which is currently undergoing renovations.

Faba Jammeh from the Ministry of Trade assured workers that government is coming up with a policy that would establish an industrial committee to look into the wages of workers with a view to establish a minimum wage structure.

Trade union leader Garba Cham also spoke at the event as well as the NSC acting Executive Director Mamud Jawla.

The George Gomez Foundation, named after the legendary Gambia national Olympic committee official George Gomez, donated a prize to the overall winner.

Awards

The top prize, the national trophy, went to The Gambia Police Force GPF which emerged as the new champions, outpacing fierce competitors to claim the top position in this year’s athletics competition held at the historic McCarthy Square in Banjul.

Organised by the National Sports Council (NSC) under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC), and the Gambia National Trade Union Congress (GNTUC), the May Day Sports brought together public and private sector institutions to celebrate workers through sports and unity.

With an impressive score of 132 points, the GPF were declared champions dethroning previous champions and announcing their return to the top of national athletics.

The Gambia Maritime Administration followed closely with 116 points in second place, while the Kanifing Municipal Council clinched the third place with 112 points.