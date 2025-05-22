SCORPIONS TO PLAY 2 FRIENDLIES IN JUNE

- Advertisement -

The Gambia national team will play two friendly matches at the beginning of June in Morocco, impeccable sources told The Standard.

The first will be played on June 5 against Equatorial Guinea while the second will be against Uganda on June 9.

Ahead of these encounters, Coach Jonathan McKinstry will arrive in Banjul tomorrow to talk about his preparations.

The coach will address a press conference on his plans for the two matches and possibly unveil the identity of players expected to feature in the friendlies.

The friendlies are designed to put the team on a sound footing ahead of the remainder of the World Cup qualifiers.