By Alagie Saidy-Barrow

In 2023, The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) invited interested bidders to submit bids for the procurement of a broadcasting compliance, recording, and monitoring platform. What is a Broadcasting compliance, recording, and monitoring platform? It is a “software system designed to help broadcasters ensure compliance with regulations and record content. for various purposes and monitor content for quality and other relevant metrics.”

Pura’s bid stated that “a key requirement was for a Broadcast content monitoring and logging system that is able to record and archive the transmission of any kind of Radio and TV station broadcast, to allow content control and monitoring. The system should be able to record multiple Radio and TV channels from different sources/feeds: FM/AM/W, analog/digital. The system should be fully scalable for future expansion, flexible, reliable, provide reports, statistics and provide users the ability to do quick searches based on the date/time and retrieve or deliver content.”

Last month, it was reported that “His Excellency Mohammed BS Jallow, the Vice President of The Gambia, on Wednesday, 30th April 2025, presided over the launch of PURA’s Broadcasting Compliance, Recording, and Monitoring Platform. Mohammed Jallow was reported to have said that: This important initiative is designed to ensure that broadcasters comply with existing regulations, uphold quality standards, and respond effectively to the rapidly evolving media landscape. In his keynote address, Vice President Jallow underscored the importance of balancing constitutional guarantees of media freedom and pluralism with the need to maintain public order uphold moral values, and protect the rights and reputations of others. This marks a significant step towards strengthening media governance and accountability in The Gambia.”

Ordinarily, monitoring media platforms to ensure compliance with the law and uphold whatever moral values we claim is commendable. But what are these moral values? Do they apply to wayward ambassadors who insult and accuse private citizens with no basis? Do our moral values include the IGP watching and not doing anything about insults by a Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay? Do our moral values only apply when they are violated by those who criticise the APRC/NPP maladministration? Does promising people one thing and not fulfilling those promises violate our moral values? Does claiming to work for the people while living a life the people you work for cannot afford a violation of our moral values or not? I wish I could ask the Vice President these questions. But that may take disowning everything I have said about the APRC/NPP and my conscience simply won’t allow me to do that so I hope someone puts these questions to the Vice President.

I have argued before that the control of information is oftentimes the first casualty in a police state or impending dictatorship. Talk to anyone eating on the backs of the people and one of their biggest issues is information/media. The media and social media specifically. If most of the Eaters had their way, we would only hear about the good they are doing for the country as if it is coming from their pockets. If they had their way, the citizens would only hear the positives. They will tell you they believe in media freedom but the vice president said, that freedom needs to be balanced with moral values. The issue is, these moral values are not only subjective, they mostly only apply to the opposition and those of us who criticise the government. Unfortunately for Gambians, PURA’s head is Njoggu Bah, a man who helped Jammeh steal from poor Gambians and certainly won’t have any issues doing anything for Barrow if it keeps him in his position. You can say whatever you want about my Bandam Adama Barrow, but those advising him certainly know the right people he needs to maintain the police state.

To the GPU, if you think your job is difficult, let me comfort you and tell you that as elections get closer and people become more emotionally charged, your job will be even more difficult. I wish you all the best and if I will advise you of anything, please take time to familiarise yourself with a Broadcasting compliance, recording, and monitoring platform. Ask PURA for a tour and see if they comply. It will be good for you, I promise.