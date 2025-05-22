- Advertisement -

Aminata S Trawally

5th Year Medical Student

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that affects the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Gambian women. Current estimates indicate that 286 women are annually diagnosed with cervical cancer with a fatality rate of 70%.

Gambia has a population of about 770,927 women ages 15 years and older who are at risk of developing cervical cancer. Current estimates indicate that every year 286 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer

- Advertisement -

and 199 die from the disease.

Cervical cancer ranks as the 1st most frequent cancer among women in Gambia and the 1st most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.

Additionally, cervical cancer in developing countries accounts for more than 85% of the global estimated cervical cancer deaths.

- Advertisement -

Causes and risk factors

Almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by persistent infection with some high-risk types of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV); this is the biggest risk factor for cervical cancer. The other main risk factor for cervical cancer is smoking.

Around eight out of 10 women will become infected with genital HPV at some time in their lives. Most women who have the HPV infection never get cervical cancer; only a few types of the HPV result in cervical cancer.

What is a risk factor?

Anything that can increase your risk of getting a disease is called a risk factor. Different cancers have different risk factors. Having one or more of these risk factors doesn’t mean you will definitely get

that cancer.

Age

Cervical cancer is more common in younger women.

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) infection

The human Papilloma Virus (HPV) causes almost all of the main types of cervical cancer.

HPV is common. Most sexually active people come into contact with HPV during their lifetime. But for most the virus causes no harm and goes away on its own.

Types of HPV

There are many different types of HPV. Most are harmless but some cause genital warts. Others cause changes that can develop into cancer. As well as cervical cancer, HPV can cause:

· anal

· vaginal

· vulval

· penile

· some types of mouth and throat cancers

In most people, the immune system clears about half of HPV infections within 6 to 12 months. But sometimes this doesn’t happen. If you have a long lasting (persistent) infection with a high risk type of HPV, you are more at risk of developing cervical cancer.

Sex

Practising safer sex by using condoms will reduce your risk of getting HPV and passing it on. But they won’t protect you completely.

Practising safer sex will also help to protect you against many sexually transmitted diseases.

Vaccines

There are now vaccines to prevent HPV infection. These vaccines protect against the types of HPV that are most likely to cause cervical cancer.

Family history

You have an increased risk of a type of cervical cancer called squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) if your mother, sister or daughter has had cervical cancer.

Reducing your risk

Regular cervical screening can prevent cervical cancer by picking up abnormal cell changes in the cervix. These changes could lead to cancer if left untreated.

Signs and symptoms

· vaginal bleeding between periods.

· menstrual bleeding that is longer or heavier than usual.

· pain during intercourse.

· bleeding after intercourse.

· pelvic pain.

· a change in your vaginal discharge such as more discharge or it may have a strong or unusual colour or smell.

Complications

Management and treatment

“Stay vigilant and proactive: Regular screenings and HPV vaccinations are your strongest allies in the fight against cervical cancer.”