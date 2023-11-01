Sagar Twum appointed deputy chair of SOE Commission

- Advertisement -

Press release

The State-Owned Enterprises Commission proudly announces the appointment of Mrs. Sagar Twum as its deputy chair in a unanimous decision.

Sagar Twum has an extensive background in the justice delivery sector which uniquely positions her for this significant role.

She recently founded Harriet Martha N’dow Law Chambers and currently serves as the Legal Advisor and Company Secretary on the Board of Ndow’s Schools Company Limited which owns the largest chain of private schools in The Gambia. Her multifaceted legal career has seen her serve as a State Prosecutor, Magistrate, and private Legal Practitioner. She also held the position of Head of Litigation at Fajara Chambers for a decade

Mrs. Twum’s service extends to the nation as she has previously been appointed as Legal Counsel at the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC). Moreover, she has contributed her expertise to numerous national and international organisations and institutions, holding positions on their boards and executive committees.

The decision to appoint Mrs Sagar Twum has not only reflect her accomplishments but also acknowledges the importance of diversity in leadership. Her appointment as deputy chair brings a fresh perspective to the Commission, which will undoubtedly benefit from her wealth of experience and insights.

Mrs Twum’s appointment takes a significant step towards fostering gender-balanced leadership within the Commission, as well as strong commitment towards youth empowerment. Her unique combination of qualifications, professional experience, and dedication makes her a valuable asset to the Commission’s mission of effectively managing and overseeing State-Owned Enterprises.

The State-Owned Enterprises Commission eagerly anticipates the contributions and insights Mrs. Twum will bring to her new role. Her appointment reaffirms the Commission’s commitment to fostering excellence, diversity, women and youth empowerment, and exceptional leadership.